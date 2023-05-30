Latest Articles

Exclusive enterprise Finance

Twilio, Set to Lose Supervoting Protection Next Month, Has Been Meeting With Activist By Maria Heeter · May 30, 2023 1:43 PM PDT

Activist investor Legion Partners, which owns a stake in Twilio, has met several times with the company’s board of directors and management, urging them to make changes to the board and consider divestitures, among other moves, according to people familiar with the matter. The conversations come at a critical moment for the $11.5 billion communications software company. Its use of...