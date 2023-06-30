Fidelity Investments valued its stakes in Discord and Reddit slightly lower than it had previously, according to new public disclosures reported by TechCrunch. The asset manager marked down the value of its Discord holdings by 13% at the end of May, compared to the previous month. At the same time, it marked down its Reddit stake by about 7%. Those declines come after larger markdowns last...
Pro Weekly cloud
Pro Weekly: Updates to Our Database of the Biggest Cloud Spenders
Welcome back!I’m Anissa, a reporter on cloud computing for The Information. This week we published numerous updates to our Cloud Database, which tracks how much companies spend on cloud computing and with which providers. We also added cybersecurity firm Rapid7 to the list, which now includes 77 companies. Together, they spend more than $13 billion a year on cloud computing services. Amazon Web...
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.