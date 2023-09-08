Latest Articles

The Big Read culture

The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man’ By Annie Goldsmith, Margaux MacColl, Natasha Mascarenhas, Akash Pasricha and Erin Woo · Sept. 8, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

Burning Man 2023 began on Sunday, August 27, as it normally does: with several days of blistering sunshine, pounding bass and playa dust. Then, between Friday and Saturday, a surprise deluge hit northwest Nevada—dumping two months’ worth of rain in 24 hours—and things really began to get interesting. Justin Kan, general partner at Goat Capital and co-founder of Twitch: This is...