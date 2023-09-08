Flexport founder Ryan Petersen will remain on the Founders Fund team as a venture partner, according to the venture capital fund’s spokesperson. Venture partner is a title typically reserved for investors who work part time at a VC firm. In a surprise return, Petersen rejoined Flexport as CEO this week after the company’s board of directors, as well as Petersen, fired Dave Clark , the...
The Instant Oral History of ‘Trench Foot Burning Man’
Burning Man 2023 began on Sunday, August 27, as it normally does: with several days of blistering sunshine, pounding bass and playa dust. Then, between Friday and Saturday, a surprise deluge hit northwest Nevada—dumping two months’ worth of rain in 24 hours—and things really began to get interesting. Justin Kan, general partner at Goat Capital and co-founder of Twitch: This is...
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.