Google pays a total of more than $10 billion annually to be the default search provider in web browsers and devices of firms such as Apple, Samsung and Mozilla’s Firefox, lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice said in the opening statement of their antitrust trial against Google, which started Tuesday in Washington. That figure is lower than the $15 billion or $20 billion some analysts...
Google Trial Puts LLMs On the Docket; Databricks Projects Explosive AI Spending
Artificial intelligence developers are undoubtedly lapping up a couple of stories my colleagues published Monday about Nvidia leveraging its hardware dominance to muscle into cloud services and Databricks projecting big corporate spending on artificial intelligence services. But first, today’s news.The trial over the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google Search started this...
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.