Google Pays More Than $10 Billion a Year For Search Deals, Lower Than Previously Estimated

By
Jon Victor
· · Source: The New York Times

Google pays a total of more than $10 billion annually to be the default search provider in web browsers and devices of firms such as Apple, Samsung and Mozilla’s Firefox, lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice said in the opening statement of their antitrust trial against Google, which started Tuesday in Washington. That figure is lower than the $15 billion or $20 billion some analysts...

AI Agenda google ai
Google Trial Puts LLMs On the Docket; Databricks Projects Explosive AI Spending
By Jon Victor · Sept. 12, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in Congress in December 2018. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Artificial intelligence developers are undoubtedly lapping up a couple of stories my colleagues published Monday about Nvidia leveraging its hardware dominance to muscle into cloud services and Databricks projecting big corporate spending on artificial intelligence services. But first, today’s news.The trial over the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google Search started this...
Deel Halts Support to More Retail Trading Firms Amid Compliance Review
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Sept. 12, 2023
Amazon and Flexport Launch Dueling Supply Chain Services
By Theo Wayt · Sept. 12, 2023
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
By Wayne Ma
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day.
Generated by Pika Labs.
AI Agenda startups ai
A Rival to Runway Emerges; Meta’s AI Drama; A Robotics Vet Becomes a VC
By Stephanie Palazzolo
In the past two months, the number of people using a Discord server dubbed Pika has quietly grown from zero to more than 160,000.