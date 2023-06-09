Latest Articles

The Briefing google facebook

Why the Return to the Office Is Inevitable By Martin Peers · June 8, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

For proponents of a return to working in the office, it’s two steps forward and one step back. The haze of Canadian smoke that hung over New York City and other parts of the East Coast this week gave people a reason to stay inside. Some schools shuttered their doors. People on the streets have been wearing masks. Yes, it has felt a bit like 2020. But no one should rush to buy Zoom Video stock....