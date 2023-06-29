Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, according to a statement from the company. The decision to file for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy followed an investigation from the board of directors focused on the...
The Decline of #Pride
Fewer brands are posting about Pride month on Instagram and Facebook this year, according to new data from Emplifi, a provider of customer engagement software for social networks and companies like McDonald’s. The number of U.S. brands using Pride-related hashtags on Instagram declined 16% year-over-year, while interactions, meaning comments or likes, fell 73% this year compared to 2020...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.