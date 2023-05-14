Latest Articles

The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer By Jon Steinberg · May 13, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Marissa Mayer has been a mainstay of tech journalism for almost two decades, ever since she was anointed the glamorous geek goddess of Google back in its “don’t be evil” days. She’s had quite a ride since then, becoming Yahoo CEO in 2012, bumping along in the role for five acquisition-heavy years, then selling the company for $4.5 billion to Verizon, where it remains...