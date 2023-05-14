Marketing software firm Klaviyo confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering Friday, Reuters reported . The Boston-based company, which joins the handful of tech firms weighing a public debut amid the current downturn, is considering an IPO raise of at least $750 million, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter. Klaviyo was last valued publicly by investors...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Weekend startups culture
The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Marissa Mayer has been a mainstay of tech journalism for almost two decades, ever since she was anointed the glamorous geek goddess of Google back in its “don’t be evil” days. She’s had quite a ride since then, becoming Yahoo CEO in 2012, bumping along in the role for five acquisition-heavy years, then selling the company for $4.5 billion to Verizon, where it remains...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses