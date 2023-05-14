Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s MiamiRead more

Briefing
markets startups e-commerce

Klaviyo Files Confidentially for IPO

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: Reuters

Marketing software firm Klaviyo confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering Friday, Reuters reported . The Boston-based company, which joins the handful of tech firms weighing a public debut amid the current downturn, is considering an IPO raise of at least $750 million, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter. Klaviyo was last valued publicly by investors...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend startups culture
The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer
By Jon Steinberg · May 13, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
The Hero’s Journey of Marissa Mayer
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Marissa Mayer has been a mainstay of tech journalism for almost two decades, ever since she was anointed the glamorous geek goddess of Google back in its “don’t be evil” days. She’s had quite a ride since then, becoming Yahoo CEO in 2012, bumping along in the role for five acquisition-heavy years, then selling the company for $4.5 billion to Verizon, where it remains...
Latest Briefs
 
Klaviyo Files Confidentially for IPO
By Ann Gehan · May 14, 2023
Ex-ByteDance Engineer Claims Communist Interference in TikTok Owner
By Laura Mandaro · May 12, 2023
Luminar Technologies CEO Buys Forbes Magazine
By Martin Peers · May 12, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Photo by Getty
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses
By Michael Roddan and Kate Clark
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Rocky Gor, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles–based loan marketplace Capx, has been approached by a handful of small venture capital firms with a problem: No one will lend to them.
Exclusive microsoft google
Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence.