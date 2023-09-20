Latest Articles

The Briefing semiconductors media/telecom

Google’s Standoff with AI Chip 'Shark' Broadcom By Amir Efrati · Sept. 21, 2023 5:01 PM PDT

Jim Cramer, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, took a swipe at our report today that Google has set an internal goal to break from Broadcom, its supplier of artificial intelligence chips. Cramer called the story “patently false” on X. Cramer, who has been particularly bullish on Broadcom lately, is often criticized for dispensing bad advice—for example, telling his viewers earlier this year to buy shares...