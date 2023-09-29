Meal kit service Blue Apron said Friday that it plans to sell itself to serial entrepreneur Marc Lore’s food startup Wonder for $103 million. Blue Apron, which went public in 2017 at a valuation of $1.9 billion, had struggled in recent years amid mounting competition from competitors like Hello Fresh and Amazon. Wonder’s proposed takeover price of $13 per share is a 137% premium to Blue...
Exclusive apple asia
How a Hidden Bar Code in iPhone Screens Saved Apple Hundreds of Millions of Dollars
Next time you try to wipe a smudge off your iPhone screen, take a closer look. See if you can spot one of the two tiny QR codes etched into its glass. Chances are you won’t be able to find them. Both codes are tiny—one is the size of a grain of sand and can only be seen with special equipment, while the other, roughly the size of the tip of a crayon, is laser-printed on the reverse...
