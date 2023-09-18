Latest Articles

Exclusive startups Finance

Instacart’s Secret Deals With Grocery Giants By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 18, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

When Instacart goes public on Tuesday, at least one shareholder likely to make money is its own customer: grocery giant Albertsons, one of several retailers that quietly struck stock deals with Instacart years ago that remained a closely held secret inside the delivery company, people familiar with the matter said. The grocery company’s stock deal, which hasn’t been previously...