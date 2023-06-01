Latest Articles

How Social Media AI Chatbots Compare By Isabelle Sarraf · June 1, 2023 3:05 PM PDT

After OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm six months ago, social media companies have been scrambling to join the cluster of tech giants integrating and adapting OpenAI's large language models or rival technology to their platforms to create conversational chatbots.Snapchat was the first to enter the fray, launching its My AI chatbot, which is based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, in...