Nvidia and Salesforce Ventures are investing in a $141 million fundraising round in Runway, a New York–based startup that lets customers generate video from text descriptions using artificial intelligence, Runway announced . The financing adds to Runway’s $50 million Series C round announced in December. The Information reported in May that Google was investing in the new financing, which...
For any folks in Silicon Valley who don’t often pay attention to what is happening in Washington, today is a day they should.As the country digests the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of race-based admissions in colleges, my mind turned to what the ruling could mean for companies’ efforts to diversify their ranks. After talking to about half a dozen people following the case closely, the...
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.