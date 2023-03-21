OpenAI shut down its ChatGPT service for several hours on Monday after users reported that the website was showing them the titles of other people’s chat histories. The issue was caused by a bug in an unnamed open source software that ChatGPT uses, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg . ChatGPT was back online by Monday afternoon, but the history feature was still disabled as of Tuesday...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy
Twitter’s Tipping and Coin Features Are Disappearing
Twitter over the last two years introduced several features to help creators make money off the platform. But in recent weeks, some have stopped functioning, throwing its efforts to court creators into disarray. Its 18-month-old tipping feature has disappeared from creators’ accounts on its website, but still appears on mobile, according to a review by The Information. The “coins” feature,...
Latest Briefs
OpenAI Temporarily Shuts Down ChatGPT After Privacy Bug Leaks Users’ Chat Histories
New Report to Australian Government Alleges ByteDance Poses Disinformation Threat
FTX Sues Liquidators of Bahamas Unit
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.