Oracle is prepping a slew of artificial intelligence announcements with Toronto startup Cohere as an answer to Microsoft’s artificial intelligence alliance with OpenAI, The Information reported Friday. Like OpenAI, Cohere develops large-language models that can automate tasks involving writing or coding. Oracle not only plans to sell Cohere software to its cloud customers, it also wants to use...
Oracle’s Answer to the Microsoft-OpenAI Alliance: Cozying Up to Cohere
Oracle has invested in Cohere, an artificial intelligence startup that competes with OpenAI, the startup said on Thursday. What Cohere didn’t say: Oracle plans to make the startup a centerpiece of its strategy to catch up to bigger cloud rivals that sell services powered by large-language models. Steve Miranda, a senior Oracle executive, has told employees the company plans to sell access...
