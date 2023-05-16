Musk Tells Tesla Staff He Must Approve All Hiring—Again Read more

Briefing
crypto

SEC Fires Back at Coinbase’s Request For New Crypto Rules

By
Aidan Ryan
· · Source: The Information

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a judge to reject Coinbase’s request for new rules for the crypto industry, saying that despite the crypto exchange’s wish for “faster or different regulatory action” the agency was not required to issue such guidance quickly. Coinbase filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel the agency to respond to a rulemaking petition the crypto...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr · May 16, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives. In the span of just a few months, large language model-based tools have gone from tech novelty to ubiquitous convenience that can do many of the things humans can do, from creating art to writing code to passing the bar exam...
Latest Briefs
 
OpenAI’s Altman Acknowledges AI Dangers, Asks for Regulation
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 16, 2023
Luminar Technologies CEO’s Deal to Buy Forbes Backed by Foreign Investors
By Sahil Patel · May 16, 2023
Comcast CEO Roberts Expects to Sell Hulu Stake Next Year
By Martin Peers · May 16, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Marissa Mayer in the office of her startup, Sunshine. Photograph by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups
Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?
By Arielle Pardes
Earlier this year, Marissa Mayer—signature blond bob, talking a mile a minute—taught a class on how to start your own company.