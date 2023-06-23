In March, the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank. That decision not only rescued hundreds of startups, it also helped out several much larger companies and venture capital firms. The prestigious VC firm, Sequoia Capital, for example, had $1 billion deposited in uninsured SVB accounts at the time the...
The New Ballgame
The Messi Model: How One ‘Extraordinary’ Contract Could Shift the Power Balance in Sports
Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts has never attended a soccer game. She says with a laugh that if Lionel Messi appeared in her Harlem living room, she’d call the police to report an intruder, because unlike most people on the planet, she has no idea what he looks like. But Roberts is spiritually attuned to Messi in at least one sense. She,...
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.