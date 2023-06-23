Latest Articles

The New Ballgame

The Messi Model: How One ‘Extraordinary’ Contract Could Shift the Power Balance in Sports By Daniel Kaplan · June 23, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts has never attended a soccer game. She says with a laugh that if Lionel Messi appeared in her Harlem living room, she’d call the police to report an intruder, because unlike most people on the planet, she has no idea what he looks like. But Roberts is spiritually attuned to Messi in at least one sense. She,...