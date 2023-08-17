Latest Articles

Dealmaker startups venture capital

Ramp’s Down Round and Why Startups Should Let Employees Cash Out By Kate Clark · Aug. 17, 2023 12:53 PM PDT

Since it was founded in 2019, credit card startup Ramp has won over investors with a blistering pace of growth. As card payment volume surged, the startup’s valuation exploded from $1 billion in early to 2021 to over $8 billion last year, thanks to investments from Thrive Capital and Redpoint Ventures, among others. Those heady times are clearly over. The New York–based startup, which...