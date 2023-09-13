Latest Articles

Crypto Venture Capital Firms Face Fundraising Woes By Aidan Ryan · Sept. 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Venture funding to crypto startups is down significantly compared to last year, when it seemed like a new crypto unicorn was crowned every day. And the pace of fundraising by venture investors has cooled dramatically too. The first half of last year saw a string of big crypto fund launches. In March, Haun Ventures announced it raised $1.5 billion across two funds. That same month, Electric...