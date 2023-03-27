Latest Articles

TikTok Is on the Defensive By Kaya Yurieff · March 27, 2023

I’m getting a lot more texts about whether I think TikTok will be banned following CEO Shou Zi Chew’s Congressional hearing last week. The growing possibility is starting to spook creators and businesses who use the short-form video app. Golin, a major PR firm that hires creators on behalf of brand clients, asked some clients to hold off on signing sponsorship agreements related to TikTok...