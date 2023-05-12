Tesla has recalled nearly every vehicle built and sold in China over issues with its braking system, Bloomberg reported. The recall impacts 1.1 million cars produced in China from 2019 up until last month, as well as some imported models. Tesla will issue an over-the-air update to its software to address the defect, which poses a safety risk because it doesn’t give drivers enough control over...
Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Chinese Cars Over Braking
This is “Show Us Everything,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives. When Lucy Guo told me she ran a 4:50 mile, I knew we were about to have very different experiences at Barry’s Bootcamp. It was a little after 8 a.m. when a black van dropped Guo off at Barry’s, the favored...
