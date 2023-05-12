The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon MuskRead more

Briefing
asia autonomous vehicles electric vehicles

Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Chinese Cars Over Braking

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: Bloomberg

Tesla has recalled nearly every vehicle built and sold in China over issues with its braking system, Bloomberg reported. The recall impacts 1.1 million cars produced in China from 2019 up until last month, as well as some imported models. Tesla will issue an over-the-air update to its software to address the defect, which poses a safety risk because it doesn’t give drivers enough control over...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl · May 12, 2023 11:03 AM PDT
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
This is “Show Us Everything,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives. When Lucy Guo told me she ran a 4:50 mile, I knew we were about to have very different experiences at Barry’s Bootcamp. It was a little after 8 a.m. when a black van dropped Guo off at Barry’s, the favored...
Latest Briefs
 
Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Chinese Cars Over Braking
By Becky Peterson · May 12, 2023
Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
By Sahil Patel · May 12, 2023
Binance.US Exploring Lowering Founder Changpeng Zhao’s Majority Stake
By Aidan Ryan · May 11, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Photo by Getty
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses
By Michael Roddan and Kate Clark
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Rocky Gor, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles–based loan marketplace Capx, has been approached by a handful of small venture capital firms with a problem: No one will lend to them.
Exclusive microsoft google
Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence.