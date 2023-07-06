Latest Articles

Exclusive google semiconductors

Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel By Wayne Ma · July 6, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan. The search giant has delayed by at least one year the release of its first fully customized chip, which would act as the brains for its Pixel line of smartphones, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. Google had originally planned to...