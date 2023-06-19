Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor AllegesRead more

Tiger Global Fundraising 55% Short of Goal

Natasha Mascarenhas
Tiger Global Management has raised $2.7 billion for its latest private tech fund, according to securities filings. That was 55% less than the $6 billion goal it set last fall and 79% lower than its prior, $12.7 billion fund . The shortfall follows news that other firms that raised huge funds during the pandemic-fueled bull market, including Insight Partners and TCV , have been scaling back...

TikTok and Cost Cuts at Cannes
By Kaya Yurieff · June 19, 2023 8:24 AM PDT
Kate Jhaveri, global head of marketing for TikTok, speaks in Cannes Monday. Photo by Getty.
I’m at the bustling Cannes Lions advertising festival in the south of France, where the sun is strong and the rosé is flowing. The mood feels buoyant, even as the advertising world has pulled back on spending and tech companies reel from bruising mass layoffs. Some attendees are sharing Airbnbs with colleagues or staying far from the venue to cut down on costs. But tech companies still...
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
TCV Raised 50% to 75% Less Than Planned For New Venture Fund
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
TCV, a 28-year-old mainstay of the venture capital industry, has raised 50% to 75% less capital for its next flagship fund for private investments than the $5.5 billion target it set last year, according to new securities filings and a document compiled by one of TCV’s limited partners.