Tiger Global Looks to Offload Startup Stakes

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: Financial Times

Tiger Global Management, the New York-based hedge fund turned venture investor, has hired an advisor to help it sell off some of its startup stakes, a process known as a seconary sale, the Financial Times reported . Selling positions in portfolio companies like ByteDance and OpenAI could help the firm return capital to its backers. Tiger has been on the hunt for secondary market opportunities...

Creator Economy ai
Video Dubbing, Generative AI and the Tech Features Creators Need
By Kaya Yurieff · May 15, 2023 2:00 PM PDT
Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock.
In March, we started asking our readers what was on their mind when it came to the creator economy. We got so many good questions that we decided to publish another set this month. (Read our previous Mailbag). Disagree with my answers? We’ll discuss them in The Information’s Forum on Tuesday. You can submit more questions here! Let’s dive in. 1. How will generative AI impact the creator...
SpaceX Hires Former NASA Official Kathy Lueders on Starship
By Becky Peterson · May 15, 2023
TPG to Buy Credit and Real-Estate Investment Firm Angelo Gordon for $2.7 Billion
By Rachel Graf · May 15, 2023
By Kate Clark · May 15, 2023
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.