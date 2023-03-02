The chief operating officer of TikTok on Thursday criticized U.S. politicians’ calls to ban the app, owned by China’s ByteDance, for giving into anti-China sentiment. And she stressed the contributions TikTok has made to sharing information about current events, ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Should there be national...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups
At Clubhouse, Many Notable Hires Have Departed
Roughly 20 leaders have departed Clubhouse over the past year or so, including many of the notable hires the social audio app recruited from major companies such as Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok, Spotify and Netflix. All these ex-staffers had vice president, head or lead in their titles or job descriptions (most were heads of something).The social audio app, which turns three years next month,...
Latest Briefs
Biden’s Cybersecurity Strategy Raises Questions for Software Providers
TikTok COO Pappas Blames ‘Xenophobia’ as Congress Moves Closer to Ban
Everlane CFO To Depart For QVC Parent
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
Dealmaker startups venture capital
Stripe Is No Longer the Darling of Silicon Valley