Briefing
e-commerce

TikTok Mulls Banning Links to Outside Commerce Sites

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

TikTok has drawn up plans to bar links to outside e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, as part of an effort to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to buy something they see on the app, The Information reported Wednesday. Such a plan, if implemented, would stop creators from promoting furniture, clothing or kitchen items available on Amazon and other sites. The plans are part of...

Latest Articles
 
Exclusive apple semiconductors
Chip Startup Sued By Apple Has Struggled to Raise Capital
By Wayne Ma · Aug. 23, 2023 7:40 PM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
Rivos, a server chip developer that Apple sued for alleged trade secret theft, has since struggled to raise funds from investors and recruit employees, its co-founders have told some staff. Apple sued the startup last year after it hired numerous employees from Apple’s chip design unit. Rivos last week laid off nearly two dozen employees, 6% of staff, and its leaders made comments to...
Latest Briefs
 
SpaceX Works With Cloudflare to Speed Up Starlink Service
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 24, 2023
TikTok Mulls Banning Links to Outside Commerce Sites
By Erin Woo · Aug. 24, 2023
Nvidia Projects 170% Revenue Growth in October Quarter
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 23, 2023
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.