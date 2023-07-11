TikTok is offering to shoulder some of the cost of returned items for TikTok Shop sellers, even if shoppers keep the item. It’s the latest sign of how aggressively TikTok is trying to grow its nascent U.S. shopping service, and comes on the heels of TikTok’s recent launch of fulfillment services for U.S. sellers. A post on TikTok’s Shop Academy page details the policy, which the company...