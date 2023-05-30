Several weeks before Twitter hosted a glitch-filled live audio forum in which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his run for president, Twitter stocked paying its bills to cloud database provider Redis, according to The Information’s reporting . Redis develops software that handles high-traffic internet events. After Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October and ushered in an extensive...
The Electric: Western Auto and Battery Makers’ Big Gamble on Indonesian Nickel
For much of the last century, metals companies have made stainless steel from nickel mined in Russia or the Philippines and smelted at temperatures up to 2,900 degrees. But demand for nickel is outstripping supplies because the metal is a key component in most electric vehicle batteries. So metals producers have turned to a new supplier—Indonesia, which possesses vast reserves of a previously...
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
