Underwear Startup Parade Sells Itself

Meredith Mazzilli
· · Source: The Information

Intimates manufacturer Ariela & Associates International said it has acquired size- and gender-inclusive underwear brand Parade, adding to a wave of startup sales as venture funding dries up. Parade had attracted an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year. But many direct-to-consumer startups have struggled to turn devoted online followings into...

Partner Content
Recap: Combating Misinformation, Deepfakes and the Proliferation of Generative AI
By The Information Partnerships · Aug. 15, 2023 10:00 AM PDT
With AI technology progressing, it’s getting increasingly difficult to tell what content is real and what’s not. While many deepfakes are for entertainment purposes, more and more of them are being used to defraud people or influence elections. In partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, The Information’s Margaux MacColl sat down to discuss misinformation and...
Google’s Rival to OpenAI, Gemini, Will Power Chatbot, Enterprise Apps, Cloud Products
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 15, 2023
Underwear Startup Parade Sells Itself
By Meredith Mazzilli · Aug. 15, 2023
Lending Startups Seek Buyers as Rate Hikes Hobble Growth
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark · Aug. 14, 2023
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Tome founders Keith Peiris (left) and Henri Liriani (right). Photo via YouTube/Greylock.
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
By Natasha Mascarenhas, Stephanie Palazzolo and Erin Woo
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.