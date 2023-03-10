Latest Articles

Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend By Amir Efrati · March 10, 2023 3:38 PM PST

Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. From publicly-traded firms like Roku to privately-held startups like Shield AI, many SVB customers are girding for problems or scrambling to ensure they can make payroll. One thing is certain: their pain...