Depositors initiated $42 billion in withdrawals from Silicon Valley Bank Thursday, according to a Friday regulatory filing from the California commissioner of financial protection and innovation. The bank was left with a negative cash balance of about $958 million, according to the filing. SVB was left unable to meet its cash letter with the Federal Reserve, despite trying to transfer...
startups venture capital
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. From publicly-traded firms like Roku to privately-held startups like Shield AI, many SVB customers are girding for problems or scrambling to ensure they can make payroll. One thing is certain: their pain...
Latest Briefs
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
Roku, Roblox and Others Disclose Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse